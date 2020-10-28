Voter’s turnout across Ilala largely peaceful

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Turnout during the morning hours during Tanzania’s general election hit high in a largely peaceful exercise spread across different polling stations in Ilala constituency.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s (CCM) parliamentary candidate for Ilala in Dar es Salaam Mussa Hassan 'Zungu' said the current environment is conducive for peaceful election in his constituency.

He said soon after casting his vote at the Mission Quarters - Mchikichini polling station where he also surveyed several other polling stations and saw that there were no security concerns or any notable challenges.

"There was also a huge voter’s turnout especially in the morning. Businesses around this area opened late because people went to vote," Mr Zungu told The Citizen.

A brief survey by The Citizen at different polling stations around Ilala constituency also observed that there was a cool and calm environment, even at the city’s busiest area, Kariakoo market.

Number of businesses and shops around the Kariakoo market, which is the commercial centre of the city was not opened until the mid-day.

There were very few commuters at the bus rapid transit stops in the morning hours, which is usually busy.

Aisha Amir resident of Utete street in Ilala told The Citizen, "Most people came early in the morning with the concern that during the mid-day hours there would be a long queue.”

Around mid-day same was observed at the polling station number one at Gerezani ward where only few people had queued to cast their votes.