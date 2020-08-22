WHO, UNICEF urge safe school reopening in Africa

By Jacob Mosenda @Jmosenda news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The unprecedented and prolonged school closures aimed at keeping students safe from Covid-19 are harming them in other ways, World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF said Thursday, August 20, 2020.

The organisations called on governments in Africa to promote the safe reopening of schools while taking measures to limit the spread of the virus.

This comes when Tanzania has since June 29, this year reopened all learning institutions and other economic activities after what it said was a drastic fall of Covid-19 cases.

The media statement from the watchdogs states that a WHO survey of 39 countries in sub-Saharan Africa found that schools are fully open in only six countries.

“They are closed in 14 countries and partially open (exam classes) in 19 others. Around a dozen countries are planning to resume classroom learning in September, which is the start of the academic year in some countries,” the statement reads in part.

However, it says that the impact of extended education disruption is significant including among others: poor nutrition, stress, increased exposure to violence and exploitation, childhood pregnancies, and overall challenges in mental development of children.

Advertisement

The statement further reveals that in Eastern and Southern Africa, UNICEF finds that violence rates against children are up, while nutrition rates are down with more than 10 million children missing school meals.

“For girls, especially those who are displaced or living in low-income households, the risks are even higher...,” it reads.

It states that the long-term social and economic impact of extended school shutdown is also concerning. According to a World Bank modelling, school closures in sub-Saharan Africa could result in lifetime earning losses of US$ 4500 per child.

“Schools have paved the way to success for many Africans. They also provide a safe haven for many children in challenging circumstances to develop and thrive,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa in the statement.

“We must not be blind-sided by our efforts to contain Covid-19 and end up with a lost generation. Just as countries are opening businesses safely, we can reopen schools...,” he adds.