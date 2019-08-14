Ward loses 29 people in blast

By Lilian Lucas @lilylucaslilian news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. A sombre mood still engulfs Mwembesongo Ward as residents struggle to come to terms with the death of 29 people during the fuel tanker explosion, which has so far claimed 76 lives.

The tragedy, which has paralysed some business activities in Mororogo, occurred on August 10 at Msamvu where the ill-fated fuel tanker overturned and exploded after some people wanted to make a kill from leaking petrol.



A survey by The Citizen in various areas of Morogoro Municipality showed that Mwembesongo was the worst-hit ward after losing 29 people in just three streets.

“In my street, 19 families were mourning for their beloved ones. The bodies have been buried by the government,” said the chairman of Sume Street in Mwembesongo Ward, Mr Hamis Omary Totoro.



Sume Street is a walking distance from Msamvu where the fuel tanker blast occurred.

He said some of those who died in the tragedy had not been identified because their relatives are not residents of Morogoro Region.



“This is a huge blow for the nation’s workforce because most of those who died were young people,” he said. Mzambarauni sits second on the list of streets that lost many people to the tragic blast at Mwembesongo. Seven people died, according to the area’s acting chairman, Ms Faustina Chamlungu. “Some bodies have been buried, but one will be transported to Kilimanjaro for burial,” she said, noting that she was still working on reports that one person was missing in the area.