Water shortage hits Mwanza residents

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. An acute shortage of water has hit residents of Kisesa ward in Magu District, forcing them to walk long distances in search for water.

The Mwanza Urban Water Supply and Sanitation (Mwauwasa) Managing Director, Mr Anthony Sanga, has attributed the water shortage to low pumping pressure from the main source, which according to him is a rare problem.

“I think there is a different breakdown that our engineers have to trace and fix it,” he said

He, however, said that the ongoing repair works on some of the city’s road network could have destroyed many of the water pipes, therefore, disrupting water flows.

One of the residents, Fatuma Mohamed explained that they had gone for more than three weeks without water, making it very costly.

“Some of the water pipes have running water but others do not and this shows that there is a problem somewhere, which should be solved,” she said.