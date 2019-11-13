What others say about ex-president Mkapa’s memoir

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Praise has been pouring in over former President Benjamin Mkapa for, among other things, coming up with a candid assessment of his 10 years at the country’s top office in his memoir which was launched on November, 12, 2019.

Speaking shortly after the memoir was launched several have commended the president for outlining some of the areas, where his administration failed and succeeded.

Veteran politician Mr Maalim Seif, who is also ACT-Wazalendo chief advisor said the former president was right when he warned the ruling CCM that they might lose their grip on power if they continue to behave as if the country is still in a single party era.

“The former president made an honest opinion when he warned CCM not to think that the country is still under one party political system; CCM must understand that they might be defeated by the opposition anytime,” said Mr Seif.

On his part Mr Ali Mufuruki said society can learn a lot from President Mkapa’s book especially on privatization.

“The President admitted that the privatization policy somehow failed because he wasn’t understood (when he introduced the policy) this teaches us a lot,” said Mr Mufuruki.

Minister for education, science and technology Professor Joyce Ndalichako said the content of President Mkapa’s book show the importance of leaders sharing their experience through writings.

Former Tanzania’s High Commisioner to the UK Dr Peter Kalaghe said in the book Mr Mkapa shows the value of learning and leadership skills.

“In the book the former President indicates that he learnt a lot from Mwalimu Nyerere and by doing so he also teaches the young generation that they should learn from current leaders,” said Dr Kalaghe.

