VIDEO: Who does more work during the day, Men or Women?

Do men work less hours than women? Well according to Radio Personality Masoud Kipanya and former Miss Tanzania Nancy Sumari, this may not entirely be the case as their debate presents a different story altogether.

(To see how Nancy and Masoud spent the day with their cars scroll down to the bottom of the page to see their individual videos)

In reality, women work an average of 8 hours and 39 minutes a day – nearly an hour longer than men; when both paid and unpaid tasks are taken into account.

Research from the World Economic Forum Gender Gap Report based on a study of 29 countries, showed that men got off relatively lightly with 7 hours and 47 minutes a day.

While men spend longer hours in paid work, an average of 6 hours 17 minutes a day vs 3 hours 52 minutes for women. The daily grind of unpaid care work still falls on women.

“In many societies, even as women have entered the labour force; they have also retained primary responsibility for unpaid work such as care-giving and household chores” the Gender Gap report states.

Advertisement

However; the picture varies between countries showing that the right policies can tackle deeply-ingrained stereotypes that paint men as breadwinners and women as care-givers.

All in all, Everyday deserves more because this is life!