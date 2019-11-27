Why Mbezi Louis residents pin hopes on bus terminal

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The new Up-country Bus Terminal in Dar es Salaam’s Mbezi Louis suburbs is expected to start operations in May next year.

Dar es Salaam City Mayor Isaya Mwita said construction of the state-of-the-art bus terminal has been completed by 50 per cent.

Construction of the facility which is expected to serve 700 buses daily started almost nine months ago by Hignan Construction Company under the supervision of the Dar es Salaam City Council. .

The ongoing construction of two-storey building at the area has raised hopes for people living around the area who believe the facility would provide new business opportunities particularly rental houses..

A resident at Mbezi Louis Sebastian Minja said: “You know negotiations for construction of this stand started many years ago without success but this year we are seeing for ourselves construction continue. This is a great opportunity for people of this area to do business.”

Mr Minja said some people around the area were investing in rental houses targeting upcountry travellers..

He said the construction of the bus terminal has revived hopes for doing business due to anticipated huge demand for rental houses that will stimulate business around the ares..

Yesterday, Mr Isaya told The Citizen that the contractor of the terminal was working day and night to beat the deadline.

“I now take this opportunity to advise businessmen at Ubungo to start looking for new sites at Mbezi Louis Bus Terminal to start up businesses that stimulate economic growth,” he said

He said about 67 residents of the area have already received Sh8.5 billion in compensation, adding that the next phase of compensation will start soon.

Ms Neema Almas, a small trader at Mbezi Louis thanked the government for putting the plan to construct a new bus terminal in action.