Woman chops partner’s genitals over Sh5,000 sex charge

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. Residents of Nyigoti Village in Serengeti District, Mara Region, woke in shock after a man’s genitals was chopped off by his lover, after he failed to pay Sh5,000 they had agreed for each round of sex.

The incident has occurred hardly a few days after a police officer stationed in Shinyanga Region his manhood sliced by his wife.

The Nyigoti Village incident occurred on Thursday at around 5am in a guest house located in the district’s Mugumu Town.

Speaking with difficulties under the care of his doctors at Nyerere District Designated Hospital, the victim narrated that his private parts were severed by his lover, who also works as a the guest house’s attendant.

He said he paid her Sh15,000, being short of Sh20,000 they had agreed upon for four rounds of sex, which they went as she charged him Sh5,000 per round.

"At first we started with drinks and then we agreed that I pay her Sh5,000 for each round. However, before that she begged me Sh20,000, which I gave her.

“When we were in our hired bedroom, I paid her Sh5,000 after the first round, I did also pay in the third round, but in the fourth I didn’t, prompting her to demand for pay,” he said.

He added: I told her to deduct from Sh20,000 that I had given her earlier, but she could hear none of that. However, we slept and when I woke up early in the morning to go to work. All of a sudden she attacked me with the razor and started cutting my testicles from below. I defended myself, but she had already harmed me severely.

He said he yelled for help and people came to his recue and later they reported the incident to police who came at the scene and took both of them.