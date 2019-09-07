By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Southern Africa Human Rights NGO-network (Sahringon) –Tanzania chapter on Friday September 6 spoke out against xenophobic attacks in South Africa and called on the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Chairman President John Magufuli to take urgent action on the violence.

The Sahringon, which includes Action for Change (Acha) and The Right Way (TRW) called a press conference in Dar es Salaam and condemned the wake of attacks on foreigners by South Africans.

They want President Magufuli, who took over the Chairmanship of a bloc of 16 countries in Southern Africa, Sadc, to use his powers to act on the xenophobic attacks.

The National Coordinator for Sahringon, Ms Martina Kabisama, said, "We have great confidence in the diplomatic capacity of the current President of Tanzania and we would like to take this privilege to request him to make a move.”

“We believe this will not be a hard task for Tanzania since we are historically experienced in championing the liberation movements for our neighboring countries," said Ms Kabisama

Ms Kabisama emphasized that African leaders should develop transformative leadership and work collectively against xenophobia that is currently rooting in the region.

South African rioters in Johannesburg are targeting foreigners from other African countries. They have gone on streets torching their shops. Reports indicate that at least 10 people have died so far.

Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi assured the public last Thursday that no Tanzanian had been reported killed in the ongoing violence.



The Chairperson of The Right Way (TRW) Mr Sebastian Masaki is calling on fellow Africans to take action. "We call on African citizens to stand firm towards sustainable peace and tranquility ever,’’ he said.

He said South Africa is a signatory to a number of international conventions which must be honoured.