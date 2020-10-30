YARA launches Microp fertilizer in Dar es Salaam

YARAis the leading crop nutrition company in Africa and millions of farmers have undergone training on better and sustainable farming techniques that have a greater and profitable yield for farmers.

Dar es Salaam. YARA Tanzania, manufacturers of fertilizer has launched a new product known as Microp that is aimed at helping maize and rice smallholders get more yields.

The new product was launched during the YARA Annual dealers’ conference that was held in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

Speaking during the launch, YARA Tanzania Managing Director, Winstone Odhiambo said the new blended fertilizer which targets small scale farmers has Zinc and Sulphur Micronutrients that are required for stronger and better crops.

“We are proud to launch Microp fertilizer today where maize and rice smallholder farmers will get more yield hence more income and food,” he said.

According to Mr Odhiambo, the fertilizer will be blended locally at the YARA’s plant in Dar es Salaam.

“This is in line with the government’s initiative in promoting an industrial economy as this time round we are producing it right here,” he said.

He called on farmers to take advantage of Microp for a better yield adding that it will be distributed countrywide.

Meanwhile, YARA Tanzania held its annual conference with dealers, an event where the company and its dealers review the year and plan for the coming year.

During the event, dealers who surpassed their targets were also rewarded and recognized.

