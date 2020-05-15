Zambia's President Lungu orders reopening of Victoria Falls

Lusaka. Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has ordered the reopening of the famous Victoria Falls after the tourism sector took a hit from the restricted movements that came with measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The decision came after he eased some measures by reopening restaurants, casinos and gyms.

The Victoria Falls should reopen under the new normal, state radio reported quoting President Lungu who toured the tourist capital, Livingstone, on Tuesday.

The Victoria Falls has recorded its highest flow of water in ten years following low levels in recent times caused by droughts and insufficient rain in the southern African nation, according to the National Heritage Conservation Commission.

John Zulu, the manager at the Falls World Heritage Site on the Zambian side, told state broadcaster in April that the flow would increase as more water was still coming from the North-Western parts of Zambia that experienced heavy rains during the last season.

On Monday, Zambia shut its border with Tanzania to prevent spread of Covid-19 after many people in Nakonde tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Nakonde is Zambia’s second largest border post, acting as a gateway to East Africa.

On Tuesday, Zambia’s Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said during the country had recorded 174 new cases, most of them from Nakonde.