Zanzibar cases of Covid-19 infection reach 9

By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar has today announced that cases of novel coronavirus infection has reached nine in the Archipelago after two more patients tested positive of Covid-19

This was announced by the health minister of Zanzibar Hamad Rashid Mohammed who said that the two new cases are all from Zanzibar and did not have any recent travel history.

“They are both male and have never travelled outside Zanzibar,” said the minister.

The announcement comes at a time when Tanzania’s health ministry has warned that the country will soon start struggling with local transmission as opposed to the imported cases which was a major feature of the epidemic in the early days.