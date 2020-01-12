Zanzibar marks 56 years of the Revolution Day

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar is celebrating today Sunday January 12, 2020, to mark 56 years of overthrowing the Sultanate rule which governed the islands through Arab-dominated government.

Called Revolution Day, January 12 is the day in 1964 when Zanzibar formed its independent government.

Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein is the guest of honour in the celebrations which are also attended by the union President John Magufuli at Aman Stadium.

Dr Magufuli arrived in Zanzibar on Friday for a tour that saw him launching Sh2.6 billion school financed through a loan from the World Bank.

He also launched a Sh65 billion resort hotel owned by prominent businessman Said Salim Bakhresa.

The celebrations which include military parade and other shows are the last for Dr Shein whose tenure as the president of Zanzibar ends this year after staying in power for 10 years.

Tanzania is gearing up for the General Election in October 2020 in which the two presidents will be elected.

Union

After the revolution, Zanzibar united with Tanganyika on April 26 in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania which follows two government system led by the union president and that of Zanzibar.

Tanganyika which is now Tanzania mainland gained its independence from Britain on December 9, 1961 the earliest in the East African region.

At the level of the continent, Ghana became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to win independence in 1957.

A wave of sub-Saharan African countries became independent in the 1960s, 17 achieving self-rule from colonial Belgium, Britain and France in 1960 alone.