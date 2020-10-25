Worry as key Zanzibar opposition politician goes missing

The party’s leader, Zitto Kabwe took to his twitter page early on Sunday, claiming that the outspoken opposition politician has been ‘abducted by unknown assailants’.

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo has on Sunday said that its Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar), Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has gone missing in circumstances that remain a subject of investigation.

He wrote on his Twitter page that the incident happened on Sunday at Saateni area while Mr Mazrui was driving to the party’s Vuga head offices in Zanzibar.

He said the unknown assailants blocked Mr Mazrui’s car and took him away to an unknown place.

In his tweet, Mr Kabwe condemned the incident and demanded Mr Mazrui’s immediate release.

Another ACT-Wazalendo leader, Ismail Jussa also twitted: “Just over an hour ago, ACT Wazalendo #Zanzibar Campaign Manager and the party’s Deputy Secretary-General for Zanzibar, Nassor Mazrui, was attacked and abducted at Saateni, Zanzibar Town, a few minutes after leaving his house on his way to the party offices”.

A confidant of ACT-Wazalendo national chairman and Zanzibar Presidential candidate, Seif Sharif Hamad, Mr Mazrui is the opposition’s party’s aspirant for Zanzibar House of Representative for Mwera Constituency.

Police on Sunday said that they had received information on the reported abduction of the vocal opposition politician and that they were investigating the incident.