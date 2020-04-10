The videos which are recorded in Africa by Chinese vloggers are then, according to reports, sold on Taobao-China’s version of Amazon.

By Agencies

China is on the spot again after a video resurfaced online showing African kids chanting and dancing to racist and derogatory Chinese lyrics.

The video which was first shared online by Ghanaian Youtuber Wode Maya shows the young children dressed in red outfits emblazoned with a white dragon.

The 18 children chant after the person recording the video before breaking into an animated dance.

The lyrics, translated loosely, mean: “I’m a black monster. I have a very low IQ!”

The video was originally posted on Weibo on February 10 by an account called “The Jokes on Black People Club.”

It was later pulled down after people of African descent raised concerns over the content and exploitation of African children.

France 24 in a report on the video said it was recorded in Malawi and the kids had been told they were recording a birthday song.

A majority of the videos do not specify the location but go with the tag ‘Africa’.

Apparently, there is a huge market for the videos in China and Taiwan and the buyer gets to decide what he wants the children in the video to say.