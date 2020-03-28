Video: African countries in lockdown to escape coronavirus
The military in the streets, road blocks, teargas to clear markets: countries across Africa shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the global death toll from pandemic approaches 25,000.
Strict measures have been introduced in several countries with Rwanda becoming the first African country to go on a total lockdown, South Africa followed suit on Thursday.
Uganda banned public transport with effect from Thursday whereas Kenya began a countrywide curfew on Friday