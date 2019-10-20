The statement also contains a message from Dewji in which he apologises for not being able to make it but promises to fulfil his commitment once he is “back to full health”.

President of MetL Group has been deemed unfit to travel, and will therefore be unable to join us tomorrow Monday, October 21 st , 2019 for the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum.”

By Monitor Reporter

The Monitor Thought Leaders Forum that was scheduled to take place on Monday, October 21st has been postponed, the head of marketing, Nation Media Group, Elizabeth Namaganda has said.

The forum that was expected to take place at Kampala Serena Hotel has been pushed forward because the keynote speaker, Mr Mohammed Dewji is unwell and cannot be present at the function.

In a statement that was released on Sunday, the management of Nation Media Group states: “Due to an unexpected illness, Mr Mohammed Dewji, the President of MetL Group has been deemed unfit to travel, and will therefore be unable to join us tomorrow Monday, October 21st, 2019 for the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum.”

The statement also contains a message from Dewji in which he apologises for not being able to make it but promises to fulfil his commitment once he is “back to full health”.

The forum, the statement says, shall be held at a later date to be announced to the public.

See full statement below:

Advertisement

“Due to an unexpected illness, Mr Mohammed Dewji, the President of MetL Group has been deemed unfit to travel, and will therefore be unable to join us tomorrow Monday, October 21st, 2019 for the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum.

In a message to all those who were expecting him at the forum, Mr Dewji says:

“To all my friends and well-wishers in Uganda, I’m so sorry I couldn’t make it there as promised. Life has thrown an unexpected physical ailment my way, but I assure you once I’m back to full health I will fulfil my commitment of being with you all very soon. Be blessed always, Mo.”

Mr Dewji’s team has assured us that once he has recovered fully, he will travel to Kampala before the end of the year.

Mohammed Dewji and the Monitor Publications Ltd appreciate all the support rendered towards the forum and therefore understand that the postponement of the event has disrupted the plans of those who were going to attend. We therefore sincerely apologise for all inconveniences caused. We shall ensure to keep everyone updated and will hold the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum on a date that will be announced on all our platforms.