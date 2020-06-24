Airtel Africa, which is one of the leading providers of telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month.

Bharti Airtel established its presence in Africa when it acquired Zain Telecom’s Africa operations in June 2010.

Reflecting on the past 10 years, Raghunath Mandava, CEO, Airtel Africa, said their vision is to enrich the lives of their customers in areas where they operate.

“ I want to take this opportunity to thank all our colleagues, partners, suppliers and distributors for their support as we have worked together to deliver on our purpose. In these challenging times, the Airtel Africa teams along with our partners are working hard to provide our customers with reliable voice, data and mobile money services.”

Over the past decade, Airtel Africa has supported social transformation across the continent by enabling millions of people to access data services and be part of the financial system.

Reports show that the company has achieved significant growth, reaching more than 110 million customers, bridging the digital divide and increasing financial inclusion.

The anniversary follows another recent milestone for Airtel Africa, when the company was listed on the London and Nigerian stock exchanges.

Airtel Africa employs more than 3,300 people across Africa, with another 1.6 million people

earning through working with Airtel Africa as entrepreneurs and in its distribution network.

Airtel Africa’s voice, data and mobile money services are driving growth and Transforming

Customers’ lives.

The teleco provides voice services to 110.6m customers, data services to 35.4m customers and mobile money services to 18.3m customers. The company had a turnover of $3.4 billion in the last financial year.

Over the past decade, Airtel Africa has expanded its network footprint enabling millions of

people to access telecoms services and taken the lead in the rollout of robust 4G networks,helping to drive digitization.

The introduction of wireless home broad band has further helped service customers’ evolving needs.