By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia

Dar es Salaam. Three heads of states from Angola, Zambia and Seychelles have already arrived today Friday for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), 39th heads of state summit scheduled for August 17 and 18 in Dar es Salaam.

Three presidents include Seychelles’ President Danny Faure, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Angola’s João Manuel Lourenço who arrived on Friday.

They join South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa who arrived on Wednesday evening for a two-day state visit ahead of the SADC meeting on a special invitation by his Tanzanian counterpart Dr John Magufuli.

The heads of states arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal 1 at different time and were received by high ranking government dignitaries.

On the other hand Mauritius’ foreign affairs minister Nandcoomar Bodha will represent his country at the SADC conference which kicks of tomorrow.