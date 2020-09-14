South Sudan returns cattle stolen from Uganda

On August 27, 2020, the Langi warriors from South Sudan invaded Agoro Sub County in Lamwo and raided 28 heads of cattle, according to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The government of South Sudan has handed over stolen cows back to Uganda, following the recent incident of cattle theft in Lamwo District in Northern Uganda by South Sudanese warriors.

Lt Hassan Ahamed Kato, the UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, said at least 18 heads of cattle were later recovered from the raiders while 10 of them crossed to South Sudan.

“We followed the 10 animals through the government of South Sudan and their response was positive,” he said.

Eight cows were recovered and handed over to the UPDF leadership at the border on Monday by the South Sudan’s Chief Inspector of Police, Mr Mathew Ochaya.

“Mr Ochaya was accompanied by the acting Director of Police, Mr Jon Caesar Irwang, Brig Gen Jimmy Gardet Odongi and Col Santo Loyereng of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO),” the army spokesperson added.

Also present at the handover ceremony were; the Resident District Commissioner of Lamwo, Mr Nok Nabinson Kidega, Lamwo District police commander, ASP Mathew Akena and UPDF commanding officer for Lamwo Battalion, Lt Col John Lubwama.

“This is a good sign showing how committed the government of South Sudan is, adhering and labouring to jointly fight the vice together with the government of Uganda,” Lt Kato said.

“As UPDF, it’s within our mandate to work with civil authority and the local populace in an effort to protect their lives and their property. We call upon those whose animals were taken to follow through the office of the RDC Lamwo for identification,” he added.

For several years now, there has been no peace at the South Sudan-Uganda border. In August 2015, more than 400 people in Lamwo fled their homes due to rising tension resulting from the border dispute between Uganda and South Sudan.