Two killed at Johannesburg airport after facemask thefts

Johannesburg. Two people were killed at Johannesburg airport Saturday during a shootout between police and thieves who stole facemasks and cellphones, police said.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent with nearly 5,000 deaths and 350,000 infections. It also has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

"A group of suspects entered the cargo section at the O. R. Tambo Airport and held the staff at gunpoint at one of the warehouses," police said.

"A high speed chase and shootout resulted" in which two suspects were shot dead and seven others were arrested