KCB targets 90pc transactions via internet banking

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. KCB Bank Tanzania said yesterday that 90 percent of the bank’s clients will be doing their transactions through interment banking by the end of next year.

The bank’s managing director, Mr Cosmas Kimario, said the internet system will make it easy and secure to transfer funds, pay bills and perform other transactions.

Speaking when serving clients at the Mlimani City branch, he said between 85 and 90 percent of the bank’s customers in Kenya are doing financial transaction through internet banking, a move that has persuaded them to emulate the Kenyans.

“We have 14 branches in Tanzania, and we also have banking agents who are operating all over the country with modern internet services. So far, clients are enjoying our services but we need to increase them to the maximum. Internet banking is flexible and convenient whereby clients can access it 24 hours a day from anywhere,” said Mr Kimario.

In another development, Mr Kimario said the bank is planning to cooperate with the National Identification Authority (Nida) in opening bank accounts using Nida documentation.

“We preferred to use the details that have been satisfied by the government institution and through that, a clients would not need to come with other documents in opening account,” he said.