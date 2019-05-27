Vodacom, Amana unveil new service

Halal-Pesa is a mode of saving that ensures Muslim customers and other clients have easy access to a formal micro-savings and investment solution which adheres to Islamic laws

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has partnered with Amana Bank in launching a new shariah compliant mobile money service dubbed Halal-Pesa.

Halal-Pesa is a mode of saving that ensures Muslims and other customers have access to a formal micro-savings and investment solution which adheres to Islamic laws.

Vodacom said in a statement issued at the weekend that the product intends to serve more than three quarters of Muslim customers using the firm’s M-Pesa platform, where they will be able to save money and gain income through income distribution.

Vodacom’s head of M-Pesa, Mr Tulisindo Rashid, said the decision to launch Halal-Pesa was a direct response to feedback from customers who requested that their digital financial services needs be met in line with shariah principles.

“For a long time, the Muslim population has been in need of a mobile financial saving system which is tied to the pillars of the Islamic faith. This is a solution that will allow Muslim customers to achieve their financial goals while cementing their faith by abiding by shariah laws,” he said.

Mr Rashid added that Halal-Pesa is a user friendly and distinct service that is in line with Islamic principles. The service has diverse choices including saving money for Hajj, children or long-term savings ranging from three to 12 months.

Also, customers can use Halal-Pesa to offer zakat and donations to mosques.

Dr Muhsin Masoud, Amana Bank managing director, said the partnership with Vodacom is expected to have a positive impact on Tanzania’s Islamic banking systems.