By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The beauty and cosmetic industry in Tanzania has so far been very informal despite the enormous potential,but this is all set to change with the pending launch of the Tanzania Cosmetology Association (TCA).

The association is set to launch on August 26 in Dar es Salaam, something that that industry players say is set to become a game changer in the way beauty and cosmetics is viewed.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today August 19, the Chairperson of the association Ms. Shekha Nasser, said cosmetology is a fast growing industry that creates a good number of employments in our country unfortunately it remains informal with no association to take care of its interests.

“In recent years we have witnessed an increase number men and women venturing in different areas of Cosmetics such as Makeup artists, Beauty Therapists, Salon specialist, Massage therapists, Cosmetics producers and Nail technicians. Further to that there is also an increase of producers and importers of beauty products in the county,” she said.

She said the organ was established to raise the bar of the industry by promoting standards.

“We do this by working to raise awareness of members and the society, to engage participation of consumers, government, and health and tourism industry”.

According to her, the beauty industry is one of the largest in the world and Tanzania has lots of natural resources to produce local made cosmetic products and services.

However, the slow growth of the cosmetology industry in Tanzania is due to the lack of a strong value chain in the natural beauty business and cosmetology education system.

“It is with this regard that we saw it fit to establish an organ that would bring together all the key players in an industry which is fast becoming a bread winner for many families, hence the birth of TCA,” she said.

As part of this milestone, the association will also hold a two-day exhibition at the PSSSF Kisenga Hall, Millenium Towers (New Wing),Kijitonyama, in Dar es Salaam.

The association will also conduct trainings with the aim of promoting professionalism in an industry still operates formally despite its critical role.