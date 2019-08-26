Mwanza EA trade fair attracts 300 exhibitors

Information and Communication Technology (ICT), construction materials, electrical goods and appliances, farm implements, timber and furniture and engineering are other areas for the exhibitions.

By Peter Saramba @petersaramba psaramba@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. At least 300 local and foreign exhibitors are expected to participate in the 14th Mwanza East African Trade Fair (MEATF 2019) set for August 30 to September 06 this year at Mwanza city Mall grounds.

Exhibitors will come not only from the East African Community member states but also from India, Indonesia, Syria and China, according to Mwanza Regional Chairman of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Dr Elibariki Mmari (pictured).

The event will be officiated by Industry and Trade Minister, Mr Innocent Bashungwa on August 30, 2019 and September 06. According to Dr Mmari this year will see about 150 more exhibitors as compared to last year.

He said the trade fair will bring together exhibitors from both private and public sectors, government parastatals and pension funds who are expected to feature agricultural products, food and beverages, textiles, garments and yarn and many other manufactured products.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT), construction materials, electrical goods and appliances, farm implements, timber and furniture and engineering are other areas for the exhibitions.

“Apart from providing an opportunity for the business community to strengthen their marketing network, strategy and supply, the exhibitions will also provide an opportunity for companies to enhance their brands and corporate images,” Mwanza Regional TCCIA Vice Chairman (Industries) Mr Leopord Lema said urging Mwanza business community and residents to turn out in huge numbers during the exhibition in order to learn from their counterparts from other areas.

Mwanza based entrepreneur Mr Jumanne Masanja asked the government and other relevant authorities to help small and medium entrepreneurs to participate in national and regional exhibitions.