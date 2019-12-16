DSE weekly turnover drops by 55 percent to Sh4 billion

A weekly market report shows that the total market capitalisation decreased by 0.09 percent to Sh16,908.71 billion, while the domestic market capitalisation remain unchanged at Sh9,010.58 billion

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) weekly turnover dropped by 55 percent, to Sh4.03 billion, against last week’s Sh9.06 billion.

The weekly market report published by Zan Securities Limited says the CRDB Bank was the top market mover - with 68 percent of the market share - followed by TBL at 32 percent.

No price movement was recorded on any counter.

According to the report, total market capitalisation decreased by 0.09 percent - to Sh16,908.71 billion - while the domestic market capitalisation stayed the same, at Sh9,010.58 billion. The Tanzania share index (TSI) closed at 3,431.10 points - same as last week - while the All Share Index (DSEI) dropped by 0.09 percent, closing at 2,036.59 points.

For sector Indices, the Industrial and Allied Index (IA) closed at 4,749.95 points - same as the week before - while the Bank, Finance & Investment Index remained at 2,006.94 points.

According to the report, the Commercial Services Index (CSI) closed at 2,369.12 points, same as the week before.

“The Equity Market Turnover fell by almost 50 percent this week due to the holiday season. But it remains in good standing as it continues to record multibillion shillings weekly turnovers,” says the Zan Securities report.