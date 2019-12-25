Foreigners make a come back

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar ea Salaam. After being absent for a week, foreign investors made a comeback on Monday at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) with an injection of Sh1.789 billion turnover.

The DSE market report shows that out of total turnover injected by foreign investors, Sh1.784 billion were through buying shares and similar amount through selling.

This shows that foreign investors exchanged hands shares of Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) valued Sh1.784 billion.

The market report shows that a total of 223,020 TBL shares were transacted on Monday this week through pre-board arrangement market at a price of Sh8,000 per share in two deals.

Other active counter during the opening day of the week were NICO which transacted 2,700 shares valued Sh472,500 at a price of Sh175 per share in one deal.

Tanzania Portland Cement Company was also active after transacting 209 shares valued Sh4 million traded at Sh2,000 in two deals.

The report shows that the market is still supplied with shares on offer to almost all locally listed companies, with the highest number recorded by Vodacom Tanzania, Swala Oil and Gas as well as CRDB Bank.

However, only two companies including CRDB Bank and TPCC recorded share demands.

With only one week left to end the fourth quarter, the report shows that a total quarterly turnover of Sh33.7 billion has been recorded so far.

Out of recorded turnover, foreign investors injected Sh23.5 billion through buying shares and Sh25.6 billion through selling shares.

The amount is however less than Sh42 billion recorded during the fourth quarter of last year, of which Sh38 billion were injected by foreign investors of 90.15 percent through buying.

However, there has been an improvement of local investors on quarterly basis as their participation on buying side improved to 29 per cent during the fourth quarter of this year from 9.85 percent of the fourth quarter of last year.