By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The net profit for the self-listed Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE Plc) dropped by over three times during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the preceding quarter, the company’s financial statement shows.

The drop was on account of a slowdown in transactions upon which the bourse depends for its financial muscles.

The bourse recorded a net profit of Sh631.3 million during the last quarter of 2019 from Sh2.430 billion that was recorded during the third quarter of 2019.

The DSE Plc management, however, says the high profit for the third quarter was a result of unprecedented high transaction during the period, noting that market conditions remained bullish. “Market trends remain bullish despite a normal drop in our fourth quarter profitability.