While Tanzania’s key goal is to become a middle income country by 2025, the telecommunication sector is said to be one of the key players in improving economy.

According to the report by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS 2014), telecommunication sector contribute 2.1 % to the GDP by 2014 with USD1b, compared to USD 513m in 2009.

One of the services is mobile money, where one can send and receive money via mobile.

This has improved businesses, social services including education, health and agricultural services.

For example, farmers in rural areas can easily know the price of their products in urban market through their mobile phones or entrepreneurs can pay for their merchandises without travelling from rural to urban.

The 2019 figures from Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) shows that, in June 2019 alone, more than Sh873.84 billion was transacted through mobile money and the number of mobile money accounts rose from 22,756,356 in April to 22,957,515 in June, 2019.

Moreover, mobile health insurance services, helps rural citizens to access better health services, this is said to remove the gaps of better services between rural and urban.

One of the development partners in Tanzania, World Vision, has developed an initiative to intend to narrow the development gap between urban and rural dwellers in the country.

“Development can be improved in the country by promoting small scale saving groups which comprises of 30 people. The group will help people save and access to credit. The money can be invested or used to pay loans” they say.

World Vision Tanzania, suggests that a tax free environment is also an advantage for economic improvement.

The technological development and telecommunications sector has become an integral part in income generation in Tanzania.