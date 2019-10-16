Airtel Money launches ‘Send with withdraw fee’ Service

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has today October 16, launched the ‘Send Withdrawal fees’ service aimed at improving user experience.

The service enables Airtel Money customers to send money to their loved ones, family friends and business counterparts with auto-calculated cash-out fee directly built-in the transaction.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam while announcing the launch of the service, Airtel Money Director, Isack Nchunda is an extension of their promises during customer service week.

“Airtel is committed to making sure its customers get the best services at all times, and that is the reason we continue to wow our customers with innovative and best in class products and services,” said Mr Nchunda.

HE added: We are a commitment to our customers to make sure they only get the best, Airtel Money has created a unique solution for sending and receive money were the cash-out fee is automatically calculated in the USSD menu. We want to make it easy, affordable and reliable for all our customers to send and receive money.

Speaking at the same occasion, Airtel Tanzania communications director Ms, Beatrice Singano said it was a befitting way to mark this year’s customer service week by putting customers’ priorities first.

Advertisement

“It is through Airtel Money a customer can send money for free and now we have come up with cash out fee solution. We pride ourselves on the level of transparency our customers get with “Tuma na Yakutolea” our customer is fully informed of the associated cost,” said Ms Singano.