BancABC Tanzania scoops Visa Award

Dar es Salaam. BancABC Tanzania, which is part of Atlas Mara, has won a Visa E-Commerce Issuing Growth Award for its innovation and dedication towards facilitating secure online transactions.

This is the second time for the bank has won the award. In 2016, BancABC Tanzania was awarded a trophy by Visa as being the leader in e -commerce transactions..

Speaking in Dar es Salaam after receiving the trophy, BancABC Tanzania Managing Director Iman John said, they were pleased to have received the award in such a competitive market and it shows how committed they are in serving customers and ensuring their transactions are made easier.

“We really appreciate our customers who have adapted using our Visa card in making online payments. You are the one who have made us win this award and the award belongs to you. We feel proud to continue serving you and we promise to continue offering quality and excellent service,” said John.

The banks Managing Director said that anyone can own the Visa card regardless of whether they have an account with the BancABC or not.

“BancABC Visa Cash Card is an easily reloadable pre-paid card that eliminates the inconveniences and insecurity of carrying cash around’.

He added: Our cards comes with high level security cause of its CHIP and PIN feature, a proven technology that is already in use all around the world providing increased protection against any fraud. For that reason, I call upon Tanzanians to continue using our cards in making online transactions as they are secure and very convenience. In addition, our visa cards can be used as it is accessible 24/7 over 2.7 million VISA branded ATM's worldwide, Over 46 million VISA Merchants retail outlets worldwide, and over 400 Visa branded ATM's in Tanzania & 1000 VISA merchant outlets in Tanzania.

Speaking at the same event, Visa Country Manager Olive Njoroge said they appreciate the efforts that partners such as BancABC Tanzania are doing.