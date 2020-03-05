CRDB Bank director lands prestigious business award

The Hall of Fame awardees were also acknowledged for exhibiting passion, knack and commitment to diligence, success and transformational leadership in their bid to make Africa prosperous.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The African Leadership Magazine has honoured CRDB Bank Plc managing director Abdulmajid Nsekela with a ‘Hall of Fame’ title for outstanding business leadership.

The prestigious magazine, which focuses on showcasing the best of Africa to the global audience, did this on the sidelines of the 8th African Leadership Magazine’s Persons of the Year Award in Johannesburg, South Africa, the bank said in a statement yesterday.

The award was established to spotlight ground-breaking contributions by leaders and top-level executives in the African business terrain who exemplify integrity, insist upon excellence, earn the trust of others and build regional competitive organisations.

The Hall of Fame awardees were also acknowledged for exhibiting passion, knack and commitment to diligence, success and transformational leadership in their bid to make Africa prosperous.

Mr Nsekela was among the top leaders recognised as business superstars, for their exemplary leadership, according to the statement.

“This recognition is an affirmation of our team’s dedicated efforts and drive in facilitating exemplary customer service and business, which we are constantly reviewing. I wish to thank the African Leadership Magazine for recognising our work,” Mr Nsekela said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Receiving the award on his behalf of CRDB, the bank’s director of corporate affairs, Ms Tully Mwambapa said the Dar bourse listed lender was proud of its CEO who was helping to reshape the financial industry into playing an increasing role in social-economic development projects.