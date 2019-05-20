Foreign purchase boosts DSE turnover

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) weekly turnover increased by six per cent last week to Sh1.5 billion from Sh1.4 billion recorded the previous week following the entry of foreign investors, according to Zan Securities weekly market wrap-ups.

“The equities market echoed our last week sentiment about foreign investors’ activities where we recorded an increase in volumes and prices,” the report says.

Foreign purchases totalled over Sh1.07 billion, which is nearly 71.1 per cent of the total turnover.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) continued to be a top mover with 67.70 per cent of the total market turnover, followed by CRDB Bank Plc with 26.76 per cent.

In terms of share price movement, CRDB was a loser with a 7.69 per cent decline to close at Sh120 followed by NICO with a 2.94 per cent decline closing at Sh175.

However, the total market capitalisation at the Dar bourse decreased to Sh18.4 trillion, which is Sh500.58 billion lower than the turnover recorded during the previous week ending May 10. The domestic market capitalisation declined slightly to close at Sh9.1 trillion.

In addition, all the bourse indices closed the week lower. The Tanzania Share Index, which measures the performance of local listed firms, declined slightly to close at 3,320.77 points.