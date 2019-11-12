GSM to launch a furniture store in Dar es Salaam

By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz Dar es Salaam

GSM group of companies is set to launch a furniture store ‘GSM Home’, with the aim of addressing the existing gaps in the market in supply of wide range of good quality furniture.

Located along the Mwai Kibaki Road in Mikocheni, the store which occupies 1,200 square feet is expected to cater for growing needs of office and home furniture in the country.

Speaking today in Dar es Salaam GSM group of Companies chief commercial officer Allan Chonjo said, the plan to unveil of the new store has always been the company’s long-time dream.

“We are very excited that soon we will launch this store in Dar es Salaam. In addition to offering customers a convenient shopping experience, The store will have a number of contemporary furniture including shelving, sofas, sideboards, coffee tables, dining furniture, beds and bed room furniture, wardrobes plus a wide range of items to make your house perfect,” he said.

Chonjo added that they also have a large selection of fabulous office furniture including reception area, waiting area, chairs, ergonomics, tables, conferences, workstations, storage and filing cabinet.

According to Mr Chonjo, the contemporary furniture collections which will be found at GSM home are carefully selected for value and practicality as well as design; with the ethos that good design must work as well as being great to look at.

He urged people to be prepared to visit the new store shortly after the lunch which set for this month and enjoy new furniture shopping experience.

“When choosing furniture, it’s important to pick timeless, functional pieces that fit your space and budget! Choose from contemporary and modern, traditional or a bit of both in a unique eclectic mix – there are no rules, so don’t be afraid to get creative and buy furniture you love,” he said.

GSM has two shops in Mlimani City as well as Pugu Mall, and this is set to be the third in their chain.