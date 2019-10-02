Jubilee clinches the inaugural Insurance of The Year award

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Jubilee Insurance Limited Company has been declared the overall winner of the Insurance Company of the Year awards, during an inaugural event, which took place in Mwanza over the weekend.

The awards were meant to reward and celebrate leaders, best performers and achievers in the Tanzanian insurance industry. It was also aimed at identifying and stimulating distinctive innovations in the insurance sector; encouraging sustainable growth in terms of insurance premiums combined with business profitability in the sector, and providing an added value by sharing progress and best practices.

The statement issued by organisers says Jubilee emerged the winner because of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for targeted markets, innovative products, which minimize daily risks, public awareness and compliance. The statement noted that during the year, Jubilee also did not record any insurance breaches.

“A number of activities have been detailed as having been carried out in 2018/19, and Jubilee has been able to conduct campaigns throughout the year,” the statement said.

Data submitted to judges revealed Jubilee’s contribution in bringing Insurance awareness through segments like Heroes Day, Women in Insurance and financial sector forum, Motor Insurance sticker awareness, Road shows activities, organisers said.

On CRS category, Jubilee became the overall winner as the company helped give back to the community through education, health and water. The statement says the company served various market segments such as women, school children and disabled youth. Other awards winners were Sanlam Life Insurance, Phoenix of Tanzania Assurance Company Limited, Britam Insurance Tanzania Limited and MILVIK Tanzania.

