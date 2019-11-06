NIT launches WB funded female BRT driver course

By Mnaku Mbani @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Institute of Transport (NIT) has launched a specialised course for female who will be deployed to drive the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.

The first intake of the course, which is funded by the World Bank involves 102 women who were selected from 320 applicants.

This course is being established in a bid to empower women to grab opportunities offered by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services.

NIT rector Zacharia Mganilwa said: “The female driver courses that we are launching today is historic as it is the first time we’re offering such training at our institute.”

Prof Mganilwa said the course will take seven weeks and graduates will acquire Class ‘C’ driving licences, which will enable them to qualify for driving BRT vehicles.

Speaking during the launching of the programme at NIT grounds, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Dr Isack Kamwelwe, said the unique training would empower women.

Advertisement

“It should be noted that various studies show that women drivers are more careful when they are on the road. This training is very important in enhancing road safety for the sustainable development of our country,” he said.

One of the trainees, Ms Mary Kumalija, said the training would be vital for women empowerment.

NIT governing board chairman Blasius Bavo Nyichomba said: “The NIT Governing Council thanks the government for approving various projects aimed at expanding our transport institute to achieve its implementation goals.”

“The launching of today’s training for female driver who will be operating the rapid buses, is part of the NIT’s efforts and participation in stimulating economic development as outlined in the National Development Vision of 2025,”Prof Nyichomba added.