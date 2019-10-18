Schneider Electric now launches wall-mounted micro data centre

By The Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched a first of its kind wall-mounted micro data centre designed to support large edge servers in smaller environments or those without robust physical security measures.

Schneider Electric announced in a statement that it has simplified and aligned its data centre solutions for the new hybrid IT world with the introduction of EcoStruxure.

Data Centre Solutions, the 6U unit is the latest in the company’s EcoStruxure Data Centre range and is designed as a self-contained single-rack enclosure that incorporates remote monitoring, management services, an uninterrupted power supply, and cooling systems inside a low profile cabinet.

The statement said this can then be either mounted onto a wall out of the reach of potential interference or placed on the ground, depending on the size and requirements of a room.

With this, the company said smaller businesses, or those with offices and factory floors that are generally not optimized for IT equipment, are still able to put their networking technology nearer to their employees or customers.

The 6U wall-mounted unit also comes with a security camera to monitor for physical security threats

“With the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center 6U Wall Mount’s creative design and functionality, we are able to open up new possibilities to deploy resilient IT at the edge, making digital transformation a reality,” Jim Simonelli, Senior Vice President of Emerging Businesses at Schneider Electric’s Secure Power division, told delegates at the recent company’s Innovation Summit.