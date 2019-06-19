TASOTA PRESS RELEASE

We wish to remind consumers of Air ticketing services and the general public of the International Air Transport Association [IATA] payment cycles for Air tickets issued in Tanzania.

The credit period enjoyed by IATA accredited air ticketing Agents in Tanzania is 15 days – and may be reduced further to 7 days. Travel Agents that fail to meet payment deadlines are declared defaulters and denied facilities to issue tickets.

Consequently, in order to protect the industry from a crisis arising from potential massive defaults, consumers may start to see drastic changes to existing credit terms for air tickets from IATA accredited ticketing agents in favour of cash/credit card/prepayments.

This is therefore to request all consumers of air travel services especially corporate entities and civil service administrators to take note of these terms and conditions.

We implore all travelers to ensure payment is prompt as per the contracted payment policy as delays in payment are detrimental to the continuation of services for travel agents.

Kindly contact your travel agent immediately to discuss revised payment plans available in the market to avoid disruptions in travel services.

TASOTA SECRETARIAT

Tanzania Society of Travel Agents – TASOTA – is the national association representing the interests of Travel Agents in Tanzania.

It serves as the single voice of Travel Agents in the industry with a mandate to promote the highest code of ethical and professional standards for members in their dealings with consumers and each other.