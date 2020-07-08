Tajirika na eGazeti to reward Seven winners

eGazeti is a newly- launched digital platform by MCL, publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers as well as Mwananchi Digital and several other online and social media services.

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Seven winners of the “Tajirika na eGazeti” campaign will share a total of Sh1.2 million in a first weekly draw slated tomorrow July 9 at Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday MCL digital Marketing Officer Edson Sosten said so far nine people have emerged winners of the daily “Tajirika na eGazeti” draw.

A total of Sh100 million is set be won in a three-month campaign, which was launched a week ago.

“The overall winner of the final (last) draw slated for September 10, 2020, will walk home with Sh20 million,” said Mr Sosten.

He said the draw, which is to be run under the supervision of the Tanzania Gaming Board, will be transparent.

“We are committed to not only ensuring our subscribers enjoy the services that exceed their expectations, but also be rewarded in the process,” said Mr Sosten.

He added: The more you read newspapers through eGazeti, the more points you collect, and so is, the more chances to win.

The eGazeti platform is accessible on smartphones as an application and can be obtained through the web browser.

For one to read newspapers, is ready from midnight through eGazeti, needs to dial 150*48#, download the eGazeti app on Playstore or visit www.egazeti.co.tz.

The price for a copy on the daily basis is Sh500 and Sh1, 000 for three newspapers.

On the weekly basis, one needs to pay Sh4, 000 and Sh6, 000 for a single copy and three copies respectively.

Subscription for a single copy on the monthly basis stands at Sh10, 000 whereas three copies cost 20,000.

eGazeti, which you can access anytime, anywhere, is convenient and cost-effective.