Voda M-Pesa subscribers connected to 50 countries

The new arrangement increases convenience for money transfer recipients in urban and rural areas of Tanzania.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania M-Pesa subscribers can now receive money instantly from friends and family living in 50 countries in the world.

Vodacom Tanzania signed an agreement with WorldRemit, a global leader in international transfers to mobile money accounts and is connected to over 190 million accounts across 30 countries.

A statement issued by Vodacom Tanzania said the new service increases convenience for money transfer recipients in urban and rural areas of Tanzania as they can receive international money transfers directly to their phones, without the need for a bank account or internet connection.

“Using the WorldRemit app, Tanzanians living abroad in over 50 countries, including the US, UK and Canada, can send money home 24/7 in just a few taps,” says a statement.

“This saves customers time and money as they do not have to travel to a traditional money transfer agent and pay expensive fees to send money home in cash.”

Vodacom Tanzania M-Pesa director Mr Epimack Mbeteni, said the new partnership enables his company to tap into their global payments network, and help customers receive remittances into Tanzania from more countries around the world.

“Once the money is in their M-Pesa accounts, recipients can use it for development and other economic activities such as savings and loans, overdraft services, group savings, e-payments and many more services offered by Vodacom,” he said.

Ms Cynthia Ponera, Country Manager for Tanzania at WorldRemit said: “Our money transfer service to Tanzania is growing by over 100 percent year-over-year, and mobile money is the most popular way for our customers to send money to the country.