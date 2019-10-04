Zantel, TPB Bank ink mobile financial transactions deal

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Zantel’s mobile money platform Ezypesa and TPB Bank signed a deal yesterday that allows customers to do banking transactions from wallet-to-bank and vice versa.

The move will simplify accessibility of financial services to the bank’s customers.

It also makes TPB to be the 12th bank to partner with Zantel for interbank transactions.

“Our industry keeps evolving at a very high pace and we always thrive to keep up with all the technological advancements. Through this partnership, our customers can now have access to TPB mobile banking through Ezypesa,” said the head of Zantel Zanzibar, Mr Mohammed Khamis Mussa.

The company was also looking at striking partnerships with other financial institutions to foster the financial inclusion agenda.

Zantel’s head of mobile financial services and marketing, Sakyi Opoku, said the Ezypesa and TPB’s Popote service represent an opportunity for Zantel to further expand its services.

TPB bank’s director of marketing and business development, Deo Kwiyukwa, said that the bank desires to commit itself to serving all Tanzanians. In that regard, it believes that its partnership with Zantel was the right to do in meeting its goals.

“This reinforces our commitment to extend financial inclusion, while it also gives us the opportunity to provide Zantel customers with other services,” he said.