Dar es Salaam. After recovering from coronavirus infection (Covid-19), Diamond Platnumz’ manager Sallam Sharaf said yesterday that there was a lot of misinformation about the diseases.

Mr Sharaf - who was isolated on March 13 after testing positive for the virus - officially said via his Instagram page on April 1, 2020 two tests had confirmed that he was Covid-19 negative.

He revealed that he was finally out of isolation.

“After 14 days, I was tested twice and both results came negative and now I am out of the isolation centre. Thanks to Allah. Thanks to doctors, nurses and the government,” he wrote.

In an interview with Dizzim Sallam online channel, Mr Sharaf said yesterday that though the disease was deadly indeed, it was unfortunate that the public was largely being fed with wrong information.

He said despite efforts by various experts across the world to contain the disease, most of the information reaching ordinary people was only about death and people who were seriously sick, with little regard on those who recover.

“Most of the stories are those that instill fear in the community. When I announced that I had tested positive for the coronavirus, my relatives and my friends phoned me and some of them were crying that I would die. This gave me a tough time,” he said.

According to him, he was astonished by rumours that the government was hiding some information regarding the spread of the disease in Tanzania.

“I was with those who suffer from the disease and I know the situation there,” he said. Mr Sharaf commended the government, saying it was doing a commendable job in as far as taking care of the sick and providing them with all their necessary needs.

How he contacted the virus

“I remember it was on March 13 while in France when I woke up and realised that I was feeling some fever. I felt unusual fatigue. I then got a feeling that I had contacted coronavirus so I informed everyone who was close to me to stay away from me,” he explained.

On that day, he said, he announced the cancellation of all planned shows and embarked on a trip back home. “With Paris International Airport closed, we decided to drive all the way to Zurich (In Switzerland) where we finally got the flight,” he said.

Throughout the trip, he was increasingly feeling weak and fever rising, but he took panadols to remain somewhat fit and continue with the trip.

“When I arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, I took a taxi (Uber). Upon arriving home, I informed my house workers – including the watchman and the driver - to stay away from me. I did all that to ensure that they remain safe in case I test positive of coronavirus,” he said.

While at home, he kept calling medical experts who advised him to undergo a body temperature test.

“At that point, they sent me an ambulance, which brought me to Temeke Centre as one of the very first patients to be at the area that’s specifically set aside for Covid-19 patients,” he says.

He said out of the five patients who were receiving treatment at the centre, he was the one with the worst health condition.

“I was seriously sick. Other patients were much better than me. My body temperature could reach 39.7 Degrees Celsius. At some point, the doctors decided to conduct extra tests on me, but they found out that everything was normal. At that point, they gave me drips with three types of medicines. One contained antibiotics, the second one had paracetamol and the third one was for glucose,” he says.

When the situation got worse, doctors proposed that he be put on an oxygen help machine.

Fearing that would indicate that he was dying, he then decided to give himself new hope.

“Whenever I forced myself to eat, I could vomit but later, I could continuously take oranges. Later, I could take tea with ginger mixed with lemon and then later, my condition started improving,” he said.