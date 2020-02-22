Diamond and Tanasha’s Gere video hit with controversy

The scene in question features Tanasha and her dancers dancing in front of a grass-thatched shak which also features on Iza’s song.

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam.Three days after East Africa’s most talked about couple Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna dropped their collaboration, the song has already ignited controversy with critics saying the video idea was lifted from another song.

The song dubbed ‘Gere’ by Friday had acquired 2.1 million views on Youtube is said to have been lifted from a Brazilian artiste.

Their critics are convinced Tanasha copied her video idea from a Brazilian artiste Iza especially the beach scene, which is the only setup that is similar.

The scene in question features Tanasha and her dancers dancing in front of a grass-thatched shak which also features on Iza’s song.

Iza’s song Brisa premiered on Youtube on April 18th 2019 and currently enjoys 83 million views on Youtube.

This is not Diamond’s first video to be rocked with controversy. In February 2019, the WCB CEO and Rayvvany were again accused of copy pasting scenes from an American song called See You again by Tyler the creator in their video ‘Tetema’.

