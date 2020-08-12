Ben Pol takes time off amid break up rumours with Anerlisa

The singer’s post comes a few days after his wife Anerlisa unfollowed him on social media and deleted all their pictures together, a move that raised eyebrows among their followers.

By Agencies

Bongo Flava Ben Pol has spoken out for the first time since rumours of a break up with his wife Anerlisa Muigai surfaced on social media a week ago, reports Kenya’s Standard digital.

The Sophia hit maker recently took to Instagram to explain that he will be going offline for some time and asked that no one contact him.

He explained that he would be taking time off to take care of himself and get some much-needed cleansing.

“I think it’s time to take care of myself and put myself first! If you are trying to reach me at this time, I’m sorry, I will contact you. I needed some cleansing to do (prayers emoji and love heart). God bless,” posted Ben Pol.

The singer’s post comes a few days after his wife Anerlisa unfollowed him on social media and deleted all their pictures together, a move that raised eyebrows among their followers.

Although Ben Pol is still following Anerlisa, he too went ahead and deleted their pictures together. Despite numerous questions being thrown at them by their loyal fans, Anerlisa and Ben Pol have remained tightlipped on their relationship status.

Advertisement

The couple tied the knot sometime in June at an invites-only wedding ceremony. It is not clear where and when the low-key wedding ceremony took place with Anerlisa and Ben Pol said nothing over the affair.

However, despite their efforts to hide the wedding from the public, information leaked after their cake vender posted a picture of the massive wedding cake on social media with hashtags of their names and their big day.