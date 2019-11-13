Nairobi. Kenyan rapper and former Big Brother Africa contestant Prezzo is said to be recuperating at Karen hospital after he was drugged and gang raped by three women in a hotel room in Nairobi.

Jackson Ngechu Makini ‘Prezzo’ is reported to have been injected with an overdose of cocaine and Viagra before meeting the untimely twist of events.

Sources say Police in the Kenyan capital are holding the three women for questioning regarding the incident.

“The three women Vivian Mutheu, Patricia Nduta and Ruth Macharia are the suspects behind the evil act and are business partners to the singer,” a police officer at Karen Police Station confirmed.

Cases of male musicians using stimulants to boost their bedroom prowess are rampant in the country. In recent months, Willy Paul was admitted in a Nairobi hospital after he overdosed on spectra, which is 14 times more powerful than Viagra.

Prezzo was some time back rumoured to have been dating Tanzanian singer Amber Lulu, a relationship that ended after she was accused of cheating on the Kenyan rapper.