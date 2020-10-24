Bongo Flava RnB heartthrob Ben Pol converts to Islam
Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has converted to Islam. Making the announcement via his Instagram account, the 30-year-old Bongo Flava star revealed that he made the conversion on Friday, October 23, 2020.
The singer’s Instagram Stories posts feature his declaration of conversion – undersigned by Sheikh Issa Othman Issa, and include photos of him flanked by two male witnesses after the recitation of the Shahadah; as well as moments of him observing prayer at Masjid Ma’moor.
“Bismillah-ir-Rahman-ir-Rahim,” posted the singer who will now go by Behnam Paul Mnyang'anga.
The news joyously received by fellow entertainers and fans who took to the comments section with congratulatory messages. In his post to the convert, WCB founder and CEO Diamond Platnumz wrote, “MashaAllah”. Baade hitmaker Ommy Dimpoz on his part added, “Mabrook Mabrook.” While Muheza Parliamentary seat hopeful and rapper Mwan FA shared