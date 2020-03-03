Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha’s romance on the rocks

By The Citizen Reporter Dar es Salaam

There were days when everyone thought Tanasha Dona had succeeded where many women like Zari and Hamisa had failed – keeping Diamond Platnumz in check.

Well as it turns out, she is probably the latest failure and once again, there is trouble in WCB paradise after it was rumoured that the CEO has another catch from ‘Jeje’.

Just when their fan-base thought the two were doing well after releasing their ‘Gere’ song that has gained over 5M views, it is now obvious that the two were just putting up appearances.

On her wall, Tanasha continues to indicate that it is over between them.

The top East African celebrity couple had dated for only two years, now she has packed her bags and baby Naseeb Jr. as the two left Dar-es-Salaam for Nairobi where they arrived on Monday.

Sources privy to the former radio presenter say, Tanasha promises to spill the beans and what actually happened in the music that she is set to release in the coming days.

"God removes people in your life because he heard conversations you didn't hear & saw things you didn't see..." she writes.

She has also deleted his pictures except for their latest Gere collaboration song... She also unfollowed her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.