Hamisa Mobetto denied access to her son’s Instagram account

Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto has been denied access to her son’s Dylan’s Instagram account after it was reported.

According to the model cum singer she cannot to post anything on the account since Instagram has locked the page.

“Dear fans my son’s Instagram account has been blocked on the day he turned Three. It has been reported by people who have malicious intentions and therefore it has been blocked by Instagram. Na There is nothing I can do on his page right now,” Hamisa said.

Dylan is Hamisa’s second born child whom she sired with Bongo Flava singer Diamond Platnumz.