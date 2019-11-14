By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Rapper Rosa Ree has been suspended by the Tanzania National arts council for six months over a steamy video which she released featuring Kenyan artiste Timmy Tdat AKA Kasabun.

The council according to the acting Secretary general Onesmo Kayanda has also slapped the artiste with a fine of Sh2 million for working another country without the permission of Basata as required by regulations.

The track dubbed ‘Vitamin U’ features the two artistes in a bubble bath starts with a very romantic scene in the kitchen before they hit the bathroom for an extended version expressing their steamy love with romantic lyrics.

The video has riled viewers in Tanzania and the rest of East Africa due to the amount of nudity and its erotic nature.