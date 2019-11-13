Rapper Prezzo denies being hospitalized for alleged rape

Nairobi. Kenyan rapper Prezzo has denied reports that have been circulating on social media and certain websites alleging that he has been hospitalized in Nairobi after he was gang raped by three women.

The rapper says he was really taken by surprise with the news that he was in hospital promising to take action against the source of the information.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the former Big Brother Africa contestant and rapper who once dated Amber Lulu said he was well and kicking but he did not explain whether the reports were either true or false.

Reports on Kenyan website ‘Hivipunde’ claimed that Jackson Ngechu Makini ‘Prezzo’ had been injected with an overdose of cocaine and Viagra before meeting the untimely twist of events.